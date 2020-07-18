National Library highlights photographs of local Westmeath life in its collections

The distillery at Kilbeggan, the Belvedere Estate, Biddy Gray’s Crooked­­wood in Mull­ingar; these are just some of the photographs of Westmeath digitised and freely available online from the National Library of Ireland (NLI).

As part of a new initiative entitled ‘Around the Island’, the Library is inviting Westmeath people, and everyone with an interest in the county, to explore these images and others from home.

‘Around the Island’ encourages people across the island of Ireland to connect and reconnect with their counties and their history by accessing local photographs that are readily available through the Library’s rich and var