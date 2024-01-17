New data reveals trends in Westmeath’s labour force

Employment in Westmeath increased by 19% from 2016 to 2022 according to 2022 Census data analysed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was above the national average of a 16% increase as the number of people employed in Ireland grew from 2,006,641 to 2,320,297.

6,788 people joined Westmeath’s workforce between 2016 and 2022 as it grew from 35,289 to 42,077. During this time period, the population rose from 88,770 to 96,221.

Westmeath’s labour force participation — the percentage of people in the labour force that are working — was 60.8%. Males’ participation rate stood at 66.9% and females’ at 54.9%.