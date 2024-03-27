New Mercy Secondary School officially opened by Minister for Education

Minister for Education Norma Foley officially opened Mercy Secondary School Kilbeggan’s new building on Thursday, 21 March. Mercy staff past and present, students and representatives from the Sisters of Mercy were at the event. Minister Peter Burke, Cathaoirleach Liam McDaniel and Cllr Tom Farrell were also in attendance. Music was provided by the school’s trad group and staff members provided tours of the new facility. Cathaoirleach Liam McDaniel welcomed the official unveiling of the new building.

“It’s great for Kilbeggan. There has always been a secondary school in Kilbeggan. Credit to the Sisters of Mercy who came here and set up a secondary school,” he told Topic.