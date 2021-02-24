New N4 dual carriageway won’t be built until 2029

For the second time in two decades, people living in the busy villages of Rathowen and Ballinalack and all who reside between Portnashangan, three miles west of Mullingar and the Longford border, face the prospect of being fully bypassed by the new N4 motorway from Mullingar to Rooskey a distance of 52 kms.

However, no one is expressing any fears of losing their passing trade just yet- because it will be the year 2030 at least, before actual work will begin on the 32 miles stretch on whatever route is selected.

Earlier this month, for the second time since the early 2000s, the second phase of Public Consultation was announced on the proposed road scheme, and all residents who may be affected by the new proposed routes can make submissions up to Friday, 19 March next, three weeks from Friday of this week.