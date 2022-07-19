New studios could generate hundreds of jobs for locals

Director of Development at Hammerlake Studios, Tom Dowling, has told Westmeath Topic this week that hundreds of acting roles as extras will become available to locals in the years ahead – that is, if the studio comes to fruition.

The exciting project took a step further along the process last week as Westmeath County Council recommended its approval. The last hurdle is a vote set for the Council chamber in September.

This vote will need 75% of councillors to vote in favour of changing land zoning at the studios site location.

If passed, the 460,000 sq.ft site in Robinstown will boast one of largest purpose-built studios in Europe, attracting some of the world’s finest talent and productions to Mullingar.

Tom Dowling has 30 years’ experience in the industry and has worked on some of Ireland’s most iconic film such as Michael Collins, In America and Adam & Paul.