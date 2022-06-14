Niamh Algar set for star role in new ITV drama series

Mullingar actress Niamh Algar has been announced as the star of new ITV medical drama, Malpractice. The local star is set to play Dr Lucinda Edwards.

In the show, a patient of hers dies and an investigation ensues.

Malpractice looks set to become one of Niamh’s most exciting roles yet. She previously won the Best Actress IFTA award in 2020 for her work on Channel 4 series The Virtues.

The recently commissioned five-part series is currently being filmed in Leeds and was written by an ex-NHS doctor, directed by Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini and produced by Line of Duty’s Simon Heath.