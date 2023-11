Nine new bus shelters will be installed in rural towns and villages surrounding Mullingar in the coming months, Westmeath County Council has confirmed.

Director of Services Barry Kehoe told the Transport Special Policy Committee (SPC) on Friday (17 November) that they should be delivered by “January or shortly afterwards.”

The locations to benefit from the new shelters are Clonmellon, Delvin, Killucan, Coralstown, Milltownpass, and Rochfortbridge.