Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Odhrán “cleans up” at County Enterprise Awards

By marketing

Third year student Odhrán Claffey from Mercy Convent, Kilbeggan “cleaned up” at the County Local Enterprise Awards, held in Golden Island Shopping Centre, Athlone, on Tuesday, March 5. As part of the Student Enterprise Programme, and trading as mini-company Silken Ivory, Odhrán took the Intermediate title in the schools contest. Designing, manufacturing and selling his unique soaps, Odhran told Topic about his creative process.

“I buy unscented soap base from Wicklow and then I cut that up and melt it down. Once it’s all melted, I put essential oils into it like rose or lavender and maybe add mica pigments or oats, something like that. I put them into a soap moulds, then put them in the fridge and wrap them. I sold out at the school Christmas market.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar’s MËRO ‘living the dream’
Next article
Oscar-winner in Multy: Cillian Murphy’s Westmeath visit recalled

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers