Offaly’s new County Development Plan nearing completion

The new County Development Plan for Offaly, which will dictate its planning policy for 2021 through to 2027, took a step nearer conclusion last week (May 28) when county councillors made amendments and then moved it out once again for public consultation.

The extensive document, which touches every aspect of daily life in Offaly through its policies, is now at an advanced draft stage and will be on display for public comment from June 17 through July 16.

After that period, it will return to the desk of Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney for her recommendations and decisions and is due back before members of the County Council by August 11.