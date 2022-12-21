O’Grady has no complaints in defeat

By Paul O’Donovan

“It was disappointing, but we can accept a defeat like that because we were outmuscled everywhere and out-gunned. We couldn’t get our key players into the game. We couldn’t get a foothold, and we couldn’t get two scores back to back,” said proud Delvin manager Jimmy O’Grady after his side lost to Lacken in the AIB All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ Camogie Club Championship final on Sunday.

“So I have no qualms. I am very, very proud of the girls. I was proud of them before we arrived here today. I would have loved to have finished off the year with an All-Ireland title, but we came into the game as one of the two best teams in Ireland, looking to be the best team in Ireland and we came up short by a good bit. But the girls are very understanding in that dressing room. They are disappointed but they have no excuses.”