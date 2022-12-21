Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

O’Grady has no complaints in defeat

By Topic.ie
Linda Kenny of Delvin on a solo run as Rosie Crowe McKeever of Lacken closes in during the All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ Club Camogie final played in Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA grounds on Sunday.

By Paul O’Donovan

“It was disappointing, but we can accept a defeat like that because we were outmuscled everywhere and out-gunned. We couldn’t get our key players into the game. We couldn’t get a foothold, and we couldn’t get two scores back to back,” said proud Delvin manager Jimmy O’Grady after his side lost to Lacken in the AIB All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ Camogie Club Championship final on Sunday.

“So I have no qualms. I am very, very proud of the girls. I was proud of them before we arrived here today. I would have loved to have finished off the year with an All-Ireland title, but we came into the game as one of the two best teams in Ireland, looking to be the best team in Ireland and we came up short by a good bit. But the girls are very understanding in that dressing room. They are disappointed but they have no excuses.”

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
D-Day for Delvin: Jimmy O’Grady’s side determined to go one step further
Next article
Ger Egan, one of Westmeath’s greatest footballers retires

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers