Over 4,000 people on Live Register

4,048 Westmeath people were on the Live Register in March 2024 according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday, 8 April.

This is the highest number in the Midlands with 3,379 in Laois and 3,249 in Offaly.

Westmeath also has the highest percentage of people aged 15 and over on the Live Register at 5.3%. This figure stood at 4.7% in Laois and 4.9% in Offaly.

Nationally, the number of people on the Live Register fell by 0.2% between February and March 2024 from 174,500 to 173,396. 54.6% of people on the Live Register in March were male and 68.9% were Irish.

The 35–44 age group was the age cohort with the most people on the Live Register in March 2024 at 40,797 representing 23.5% of the total.