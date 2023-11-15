Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Over fifty Westmeath schools taking part in Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

By Topic.ie

Over 50 pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Westmeath are taking part in this year’s Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal, the annual fundraising drive to deliver Christmas gifts to children in Africa and eastern Europe.

As part of this year’s shoebox week, local children have been filling their empty shoeboxes with everything from colouring pencils to bars of soap. Once collected by local Team Hope representatives in the coming days, the boxes will be shipped to young boys and girls, in time for Christmas in a few weeks.

At Scoil Phádraig, Milltown, pupils have been busy putting last-minute touches their Christmas shoeboxes this week. Co-ordinator Ms Maria Hebron spoke of the Shoebox Appeal being and important fixture in the school’s calendar.

