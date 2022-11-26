‘Packed like sardines’: Mullingar commuters facing overcrowded trains daily

A motion raised by Cllr Ken Glynn at the November meeting of the Mullingar Kinnegad Municipal District (on November 14) sparked a debate on a serious problem facing Mullingar commuters.

He requested that a letter should be written to Iarnród Éireann seeking an immediate increase in carriage capacity on the Sligo-Dublin line as locals are continuing to experience severe overcrowding on a daily basis.

“People are standing up with no seats left and they are absolutely stuck to each other,” said Cllr Glynn. “From a health and safety point of view there are serious issues and how it’s been allowed to go on like this is beyond me.

“There are just four carriages running in the morning from when the college term started back in September, the numbers using the train in the morning have gone up ten-fold.

“I spoke to a student last week who, on one day, had stayed late to do some extra study and got the last train home to Mullingar. There were seven carriages at that time, and they were empty – who in God’s name is watching this?”