Palestine Human Rights Lawyer to give talk in Mullingar

A Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer will visit Mullingar to give a personal account of experiences of Palestinian Political Prisoners in Israel.

Tala Nasir will be speaking at Greville Arms Hotel on Friday, 19 April in an event organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The talk is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

An employee of Addameer, a Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Mrs Nasir will speak on the experiences that Palestinian political detainees are currently facing.

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “Come along to hear first-hand from Tala about her own experiences, the work of Addameer and the Israeli prison system’s role as a central plank of the architecture of Apartheid.”