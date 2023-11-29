Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Papal Nuncio attends special weekend celebration in Cathedral

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, His Excellency Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, was celebrant of the 11am Mass in Mullingar Cathedral on Sunday last, 26 November, and he also attended and spoke at the Solemn Vespers and Benediction on Sunday evening – with which the special 40 Hours Adoration week-end ceremony for the Meath Diocese concluded.

The 40 Hours  of continuous Adoration, including throughout Friday night and Saturday night, was  attended over the week-end by people from all the parishes in the Diocese. It began with Mass on Friday evening, and was arranged to conclude on Sunday, the Feast of Christ the King.

Mullingar’s Cathedral was the first in the world to be dedicated to Christ the King.

