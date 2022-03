After over two decades of loyal service, Phil Irwin clocked out for the last time at the Cathedral Shop in Mullingar last Friday, February 25.

Having commenced her work with the parish on Bishops Gate Street, Phil later relocated to the newly-renovated shop at the entrance to the Cathedral of Christ the King.

From her new base, Phil would greet many customers who dropped in to the bright and spacious store to browse at the wide range of products on offer.