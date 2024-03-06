Plans in motion for Mullingar literary festival

By Lorraine Murphy

On Wednesday February 28, multi-published author Brendon Colvert and drama producer Don Mortell met in The Annebrook Hotel with the goal of staging a literary festival in Mullingar, starting with a one-off play The Jealous Wall by the late Leo Daly. Retired public service vehicle inspector and friend of Leo Daly- renowned author, historian and world-renowned Joycean scholar, Brendon Colvert from Mullingar believes there has never been a better time to host a cultural festival in town.

“Mullingar has all the necessary gems of information, history and exciting events,” he said. “We’ve gone through the period when the Mullingar Bachelor was the main focus and then recently, our successes in providing a venue for the world-renowned Fleadh Cheoil in two succeeding years.”