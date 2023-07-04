Plans lodged for major housing development in Mullingar By Topic.ie 5 July 2023 Plans have been lodged by Andrews Construction Ltd. with Westmeath Co. Co. for the construction of of 245 residential units and supporting infrastructure at Dublin Road, Petitswood, Mullngar on a site of circa 9.76 hectares. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleIrishtown property offers balance of country and town living You may have missed... C.8 acres in Midlands hits the market 28 June 2023 Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS 28 June 2023 Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome 28 June 2023 Mullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of... 28 June 2023 Book on Irish military medals to be launched in Mullingar 23 June 2023 The Church celebrates Episcopal Ordination of Mullingar Bishop Paul Connell 22 June 2023