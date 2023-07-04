Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Plans lodged for major housing development in Mullingar

By Topic.ie

Plans have been lodged by Andrews Construction Ltd. with Westmeath Co. Co. for the construction of of 245 residential units and supporting infrastructure at Dublin Road, Petitswood, Mullngar on a site of circa 9.76 hectares.

