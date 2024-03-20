Plans lodged for major Robinstown development

Plans were lodged for a major development at Lough Sheever Corporate Park in Robinstown, Mullingar, on Friday, 8 March. Belfast-based Oberon Estates Limited filed the plans, which include the construction of five blocks of commercial buildings.

One building contains two blocks and spans over 3,300 square metres. It will be used for warehousing, ancillary offices and toilet facilities. The second building also contains two blocks and spans almost 3,700 square metres, and both blocks will be used for office space. The final block will contain further office space and a café.