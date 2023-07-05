Plans to house IP applicants at Middleton Park abandoned By Topic.ie 5 July 2023 Middleton Park House Plans to house International Protection (IP) applicants at the historic Middleton Park complex in Castletown-Geoghegan have been abandoned. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleGaels and Pollard win as the shocks continueNext articleMidland Farmer – July 2023 You may have missed... Midland Farmer – July 2023 6 July 2023 Plans lodged for major housing development in Mullingar 5 July 2023 C.8 acres in Midlands hits the market 28 June 2023 Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS 28 June 2023 Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome 28 June 2023 Westmeath 11th most expensive place to buy as pre-owned houses go... 28 June 2023