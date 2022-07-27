Player welfare a concern for GAA clubs and players

By Paul O’Donovan

It has been a great year for Westmeath GAA teams. Last year, the Westmeath hurlers won the Joe McDonagh Cup and this year they held their own in the Leinster senior hurling championship against teams such as All Ireland finalists Kilkenny, and semi finalists Galway.

On the football front, Westmeath enjoyed great success a couple of weeks ago by winning the inaugural Tailteann Cup in Croke Park against Cavan.

So obviously everything is rosy in the garden, well not quite. Westmeath is one county that has more dual players than most other counties.

Week after week club players line out for their football club and then the following week line out for their hurling club. In the past few weeks some of those players lining out for their clubs are coming straight back from a long stint with the Westmeath footballers for example.