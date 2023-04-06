Practical living with a garden of dreams

118 Manorfield, Kinnegad

Four bedroom, two bathroom semi-detached home

Asking Price €250,000

This practical and spacious, four bedroom turnkey, semi-detached home is every growing family’s dream, coming to the market in excellent condition with additional planning permission.

The property, situated in a quiet, end of row cul-de-sac in Kinnegad, has been extensively refurbished and upgraded to a very high standard. It offers bright, spacious accommodation throughout the popular development of Manorfield, on the Mullingar Road.

The property is within walking distance of Magic Steps Childcare, Kinnegad GAA, St. Etchen’s National School and all amenities in Kinnegad town. The property is a convenient commute of about 45 minutes to Dublin on the M4, and just a 20 minutes drive to Mullingar’s bustling town on the N4, with it being just a few minutes walk to main bus stops.

This property has recently had the attic insulation upgraded and semi floored with upgraded access by folding ladder. The homeowners have upgraded to a wood pellet boiler and a hybrid alarm system, that can be easily controlled from your phone; you can be sure the property is warm and cosy, offering reduced energy costs as a result of proper insulation.

From the entrance hall through to the kitchen, utility, and WC, there is tiled flooring, with additional storage space under the stairs.

The living room is bright, amplified by the large bay window, laminated flooring, and a solid fuel stove.

The large kitchen-dining room features a breakfast island and this area was recently upgraded with additional storage, modern cabinets and a tiled splash back.

The utility room houses the wood pellet boiler and rear door exit, with space for a washing machine and dryer and additional shelving space if required.

The extremely spacious master bedroom is ensuite (with a silent Triton T90sr electric shower) and the room has wall-to-wall wardrobes.

The family bathroom has tiled flooring with a three piece suite (a w.c., wash hand basin with vanity unit, a bath, with shower fitting).

The mature low maintenance west facing large garden area to the rear and side of the property, is the garden of dreams! It features a large Indian sandstone patio area that attracts all day sunshine, making this the perfect place for relaxing and entertaining. There is ample space for developing the garden, which includes a secure metal shed to the side. The additional bonus is that none of the planning permission exempt extension has been used to date.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the fibre optic broadband (1,000mb) available, the turnkey finish, the advantage of this being an end house in a cul-de-sac, the very large back and side garden space making it ideal for an extension (exempt planning permission allowance not used to date), the large Indian sandstone patio, the fact that the property is fully alarmed and upgraded for phone control, secure windows that have been fitted with jammer locks, pellet wood central heating, stove in living room, the upgraded attic insulation that has been partly floored with light and folding ladder and the excellent transport service and amenities in Kinnegad.

Viewing of this B3 energy rated property comes highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 937 9988 to book your viewing slot.