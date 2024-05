A donation for €30,000 was presented to the Board of T.E.A.M. (Temporary Emergency Accommodation Midlands) on Monday evening, 13 May in the Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar. The donation was part of funds raised following the AON Half Marathon in Mullingar on St Patrick’s Day.

At Monday’s presentation, Mary Kennedy from T.E.A.M’s Teach Fáilte spoke to Topic of what a sizeable donation means to her organisation.