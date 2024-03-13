Prime opportunity: 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalow hits the market in tranquil town setting

45 Oaklawns

Mullingar

Co Westmeath

N91 R6W4

3 Bedrooms – 1 Bath

Asking Price: €195,000

In a serene enclave within the heart of Mullingar lies an opportunity for homeownership or investment—a charming 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalow now available for sale.

Comprising a spacious kitchen/dining area, a welcoming reception room, a modern bathroom, and three cosy bedrooms, 45 Oaklawns beckons those seeking a peaceful retreat without sacrificing proximity to amenities.

Strategically positioned within walking distance of the town centre, Oaklawns offers unparalleled accessibility to Mullingar’s attractions. Residents will delight in the nearby Royal Canal, boasting scenic greenway paths ideal for strolls alongside the Mullingar Dog Park and the Mullingar Learn-to-Cycle Park, fostering a vibrant community spirit.

The property’s favourable location is close to essential services, including the Carewell Medical Centre and Mullingar Regional Hospital, ensuring peace of mind for residents’ healthcare needs. Families will appreciate the convenience of nearby primary and secondary schools.

This property presents an opportunity for a diverse range of buyers. First-time homeowners and retiring couples will find its tranquil setting and functional layout particularly appealing, offering the ideal backdrop for a comfortable lifestyle. Simultaneously, astute investors will recognise the untapped potential, with the property never being tenanted, presenting an opportunity to establish a new rental benchmark.

To arrange a viewing, please contact Richard Cleary at Property Partners in Tullamore, Co Offaly at 057-9321522 or 086-0491844. For additional information and pictures, click here.