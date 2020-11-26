Professor behind Oxford vaccine has Mullingar connections

The man who has been the leader behind the Oxford vaccine in the fight against coronavirus, Professor Adrian Hill, is a cousin of Mullingar man Paul O’Donovan.

This week, Topic journalist Paul O’Donovan said he was delighted and proud of his cousin Adrian, who is head of the Jenner Institute in Oxford where the latest AstraZeneca vaccine has been produced.

Adrian, from Dublin but now living in London, said that their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 and that “maybe by next May or June we could be back to normal”.

The Oxford group said said their jab is effective in stopping most people from contracting coronavirus and falling seriously ill, with some indications that it can also prevent people passing the virus to others.