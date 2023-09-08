Property perfection – both inside and out

Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar

5 bedroom, 4 bathroom detached property

Asking price €450,000

Imagine driving through the gates to your new house!

It’s rare that a property, finished to such a high standard, comes to the market and so the lucky buyer of this property will realise they have found property perfection, both inside and outside this stunning five bedroom, four bathroom property, located just outside Milltownpass in Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, just a few kilometres from the town of Mullingar.

John Coyne Estates are delighted to offer to the sale market, this beautifully presented light filled, detached family home that comes with a C1 energy rating.

Occupying a mature site of approximately one acre, this superb home extends to approx. 2,850 sq.ft. with extensive living accommodation.

The property is nicely set off the road and is accessed though a winding tarmacadam driveway. Located only ten minutes drive from both Mullingar and Kinnegad, this prestigious family home is just a one hour drive from the capital city of Dublin.

Accommodation Inside

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a stunning, large, welcoming, entrance hallway with gallery landing and vaulted ceiling. The large kitchen with breakfast island offers ample light and space for the most avid chef, with an adjoining living room providing comfort and space, complete with a solid fuel stove. A utility room, guest w/c, two large reception rooms with walnut flooring and marble fireplace, two bedrooms and one en-suite completes the downstairs accommodation.

First floor accommodation consists of three bedrooms, including a very large master bedroom which has an en-suite, walk-in-wardrobe and a dressing room. Work from home in comfort in this beautiful property with ample space for one or more offices on the first floor, as well as a study, a large storage room and the family bathroom.

Outside

Situated on approximately one acre, this majestic property includes a practical detached garage with three separate sections and would ideally be suitable for conversion to a Granny Flat/an Office/or Accommodation for Au Pair etc, subject to the necessary planning permission.

This property is ideally located within very close proximity to Kinnegad and only a one hour from Dublin. There are a variety of amenities within easy reach to include nine schools within ten kilometres of the property, a bus stop, GAA and soccer clubs, child care facilities, shops, churches, medical facilities and supermarkets, etc.

These and all features mentioned, make this impressive home, highly recommended for immediate viewing. Contact John Coyne Estates today on 044 936 2500 to book your viewing slot. For additional details and pictures, click here.