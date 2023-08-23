Friday, August 25, 2023
Publicans experience ‘phenomenal’ business during Fleadh

By Robert Kindregan
Liam Gilleran

Mullingar Vintners Chairperson Liam Gilleran said that business was ‘phenomenal’ for publicans around the town during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

