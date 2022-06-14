Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Rail and road disruption in Mullingar as lorry gets caught up on Millmount Road

By Admin
Gardaí watch as fire fighters try to free the stricken lorry by deflating its tyres.

By Paul O’Donovan

A lorry that got stuck under a bridge in Mullingar caused major disruption to traffic on the roads and trains on the rail line on Tuesday evening last (June 7).

At approximately 5.30pm, the lorry was driven under the railway bridge at Millmount Road, Mullingar, close to Newlands. Although the cab made it through, the trailer became wedged and the lorry couldn’t move in either direction.

Gardaí and the fire service quickly arrived on the scene, as did members of Westmeath County Council, Iarnroid Eireann and Hamill’s Vehicle Recovery Service, Mullingar.

