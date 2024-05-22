Rathowen Foróige appeal to community for help with communal space

Rathowen Foróige has worked to bring young people in the locality together for the last four years and is currently looking for a permanent recreational space. The group’s 30 members come together at the Rathowen Community Centre every second Friday. There is a junior group for those aged 10–12 and a senior group for those aged 13–18. Rathowen Foróige plays an important role in the lives of local young people.

“It’s a safe place for them to come and mix. Everyone’s included and we have lots of fun down there,” Rathowen Foróige Chairperson Sinéad Wilkinson told Topic.