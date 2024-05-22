Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Rathowen Foróige appeal to community for help with communal space

By Ciaran Brennan

Rathowen Foróige has worked to bring young people in the locality together for the last four years and is currently looking for a permanent recreational space. The group’s 30 members come together at the Rathowen Community Centre every second Friday. There is a junior group for those aged 10–12 and a senior group for those aged 13–18. Rathowen Foróige plays an important role in the lives of local young people.

“It’s a safe place for them to come and mix. Everyone’s included and we have lots of fun down there,” Rathowen Foróige Chairperson Sinéad Wilkinson told Topic.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Petition launched to scrap traffic lights
Next article
Jason Keelan: ‘Picking apples in the Orchard’

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers