By Diarmuid Sherry

Coole residents have expressed their relief after An Bord Pleanála rejected a major planning permission application containing a proposal for 15 wind turbines on nearby bogland.

An Bord Pleanála confirmed their rejection of the planning permission application on 20 March. Coole Windfarms Ltd, who were the applicants, have two months to decide whether to appeal the decision in the High Court.