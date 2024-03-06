Saturday, March 9, 2024
Rochfortbridge and Mullingar dancers feature on new TG4 talent show

By Ciaran Brennan

Rochfortbridge-based dance school, Emerald Lakes Academy of Irish Dance will feature in the first episode of TG4 dance talent show, An Ríl Deal on Sunday, 10 March at 8.30pm. Emerald Lakes Academy of Irish Dance will compete alongside entertainers from Galway, Limerick, Dublin, Kerry and Wicklow in the opening round. Step, Sean Nós, set and fusion dancers will perform for a judging panel across the eight-part series to be crowned “the next big thing in the world of Irish dancing”.

There is no age-restriction and competitors will include solo dancers, duos and groups from across Ireland. The judging panel comprises Labhras Sonaí Choilm Learraí from Galway, Úna Ní Fhlatharta from Kildare and Ronan O’Connell from the Galway-Cairde Dance Company.

