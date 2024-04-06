Rochfortbridge man realising his dream of directing and filmmaking

By Patrick Muldoon

Liam Hall Walshe always had an interest in acting and film, however it wasn’t until he was in Transition Year at St Joseph’s Secondary School, Rochfortbridge in 2018 that he was spurred on to pursue this interest. Initially he undertook an Introduction to Screen Acting Course with Louise Kiely Casting in Dublin, collaborating with Irish director Darren Thornton whose first feature film A Date for Mad Mary was highly acclaimed.

Then he did a Creative Acting Course with Director and Acting Coach Daniel Finlay, son of Oscar winner Frank Finlay at the Academy of Creative Training Drama School in Brighton.