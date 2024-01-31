Royal Canal Greenway wins at 2023 European Greenways Awards

The Royal Canal Greenway, Ireland’s longest greenway, was awarded first place in the ‘Excellence Award’ category at the recent European Greenways Awards in Rome.

The Awards saw the Royal Canal Greenway compete against routes such as Greenway of the Trabocchi Coast, Italy and The European Bridge and a cross-border Polish-German greenway, to be named as the leading greenway in Europe.

The Greenway was commended by the judges as “a very ambitious project to enhance a 130 km long historical canal with high heritage value as a greenway” and for showing a “high quality and great support from stakeholders.”

The Royal Canal Greenway was officially opened in 2021 following a €12 million investment as part of a joint restoration programme with Waterways Ireland, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the local authorities of Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford. In its first year it attracted over 650,000 visitors, generating €17.2 million for the local economy.