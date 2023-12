Mullingar artist Scally and Wexford hip-hop duo The Ballyboyz released their collaborative EP MASS PSYCHOSIS on Friday, 1 December.

MASS PSYCHOSIS has been in the works since the lockdown period of 2021 when The Ballyboyz were inspired by their father’s ‘80s vinyl collection. They invited Scally to mix his caustic punk style with their wit-laden hip-hop.