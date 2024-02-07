Scenic views await in this three-bed bungalow

Shurock, Castletown Geoghegan, Mullingar

Asking Price: €245,000

3 Bed – 2 Bath – Detached

This expansive three-bedroom bungalow presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a tranquil residence on nearly 2 acres of space. The property features a sizeable detached workshop ideal for hobby or home business and a flourishing west-facing garden surrounded by mature shrubbery, providing a secluded sanctuary. The home is conveniently located near the local schools and amenities of Castletown Geoghegan and offers easy accessibility to Mullingar, Athlone, Kinnegad, and the M6 motorway.

Upon entering, the tiled floor leads to a cosy living room, trimmed with carpet flooring and an electric fire insert complemented by a cast-iron surround. The fully fitted kitchen boasts tiled flooring, a wood panel ceiling, and a solid fuel stove with a back boiler. An adjacent utility room with extra storage units and a rear porch adds to the kitchen’s functionality. A second family room, featuring solid wood floors and a cast-iron open fireplace, provides bonus living space.

The hallway grants access to the three bedrooms, two of which are appointed with solid wood-fitted wardrobes, while the third bedroom boasts laminate floors and an en-suite bathroom. The main family bathroom, decorated with tiled flooring, offers a three-piece suite for convenience.

Seize the opportunity to make your mark on this charming family home