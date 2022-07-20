Searing honesty of Westmeath GAA star Luke appreciated nationwide

RTÉ’s Six One news featured a familiar face last week as Luke Loughlin, one of the stars in the Westmeath Football’s Tailteann Cup victory, opened up on his addiction issues.

Westmeath’s first winning weekend in almost 20 years was all the more special for Luke as it marked one year in recovery.

“I was in a very bad place,” admitted Luke. “I had to come to terms with addiction, alcohol, and drugs. Basically, my addiction was anything that could take me anywhere, out of my reality.

“I genuinely got to the stage where I hated everything about myself so when I was drinking and doing drugs, I was becoming someone else. But ultimately, that other person was killing me.”

The 27-year-old Downs GAA player spoke candidly to the new Midlands correspondent Sinéad Hussey, telling her about his time in an addiction centre and how sport is his therapy.