Selection of properties in popular Mullingar area hit the market

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt are delighted to present to the market a selection of 8, A2 rated new build 4 bed semi-detached homes located to the front of the popular Lakepoint Park in Mullingar.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac these well presented and spacious four bedroom semi detached family homes will be finished to the highest of standards.

Lakepoint is superbly located on the Delvin Road, close to the Lakepoint business park and within easy access of the N4 motorway and the town centre. Within easy access of all local amenities both social and essential including hotels, clubs, leisure facilities, primary and post primary schools, shops and train station.

A selection of A2 rated builds, all home include triple glazed Upvc windows and composite front door. External finishes are set to match neighbouring houses and buildings.

All homes include full electrical system including standard light fittings, spot lights to kitchen area and high quality white switches and sockets. There is also future provision for car charging, front and rear garden power and lighting.

Each home includes an air to water heat pump system for space and water heating and 2nd fix carpentry throughout painted to selected colour.

Also included in each home is high quality laminate flooring and underlay throughout remainder of floor areas, porcelain tile finish to bathroom/en-suite walls & kitchen splash back, with all internal walls painted to client choice (from a paint range supplied by CC).

Each kitchen area includes a fitted kitchen with foil wrapped doors and formica worktop, with a range of colour options available to clients. Each exterior is fully finished externally to include hard and soft landscaping.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 9340000 to book your viewing slot right away. For additional pictures and details, click here.