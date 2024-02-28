Series of local events taking place to mark International Women’s Day

By Lorraine Murphy

A host of events are taking place throughout Westmeath next week to mark International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8 March with this year’s theme being Inspire Inclusion. Running since March 1911, the global day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity according to internationalwomensday.com. It is an important date in the Mullingar and District Soroptimist calendar, according to program action officer Sarah McCormack. “International Women’s Day is a historical day that celebrates the achievements of women all across the world, a key day for Soroptimists who work voluntarily to inspire action to help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations and have an equal voice in communities worldwide.”

Taking care of yourself at The Parish Centre, Mullingar

Women’s Community Projects invites all to The Parish Centre from 11am-2pm to celebrate International Women’s Day with three guest speakers. Nessa Cronin of Style Solutions will be giving a style masterclass, Jo Usher will be giving a makeup and hair demonstration with a difference and Bernie from Sweet Rose Remedies will walk through skin care and manifesting your best self, along with the official launch of the WCI (Women’s Collective Ireland) manifesto. Admission is free and there will be refreshments served. To book call 04493/44301 or email adult.ed@wcpmullingar.ie

Taking care of your brain at Annebrook Hotel, Mullingar

Soroptimist Mullingar and District are holding a free information event from 11am-1pm on taking care of the brain and reducing the risk of developing dementia. Speaking on this topic will be guest speakers Cathy McHale, Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Institute of Memory and Cognition of Tallaght University Hospital, Fiona Foley, HSE National Dementia Office Senior Project Manager Dementia: Understand Together and Brain Health and Kim Tully, Chief Executive of Engaging Dementia a registered

charity providing resources for those who care for people with dementia. As well as brain health the speakers will also talk about The Understand Together Campaign, a public support, awareness and information campaign led by the HSE, working with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI). Admission is free and refreshments will be served. To book call 086/255/2720 or email soroptimistmullingar@gmail.com

Taking care of your health at Castlepollard Library

Westmeath Libraries invite all to Castlepollard Library from 11am-12pm to their free event entitled “Women’s Health – what do you want to know?” Women’s health physiotherapist Michelle Lyons, will be in the library to talk about issues that affect women including menopause, bone health, pelvic health, postnatal recovery, breast health and menstrual health. For more details contact Castlepollard Library at cpdlib@westmeathcoco.ie or on (044) 933/2199. There is a drop box available at the library desk to submit questions for Michelle in advance of the event.

Taking care of business at Mullingar Park Hotel

From 11am-2pm, Women in Business Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath invite women in business to The Mullingar Park Hotel to discover their route to success. Keynote speaker is Caroline Reidy, Managing Director of the HR Suite and Employment Law Expert. Caroline has written 2 books, done a TEDx talk and is regular conference speaker and contributor to national media. She has spoken on topics including ‘The Art of asking the Right Question’, ‘Tips to Maximising & Achieving your full potential’, ‘Dignity & Respect in the New World of Work’ and ‘Leadership in a Blended Working Environment.’ Admission is free and there is a free goody bag for all attendees. To book go to localenterprise.ie/Westmeath