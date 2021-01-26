Seven year old farmer gets stuck into lambing season

By Claire Corrigan

A seven year old girl brought a little lamb into the world last week and her proud father took a video of the occasion which has been viewed hundreds of time since.

Lauren Dixon is an extremely keen little farmer and helps out around the farm on a daily basis with her father saying she can’t get enough of feeding and taking care of the animals.

Lauren has shown a big interest in lambing since before she was two years of age, her father reveals speaking to Topic this week. “She rears pet lambs. She was delighted with it and to be on the news and everything,” said her proud father Wayne.

“She feeds calves. She does everything really,” continues Wayne, who lives on the Mullingar road coming from Killucan. The family farm cattle and sheep and also have a dog. “She talks to the cows and sheep all the time. She also has a pony called Tayto and a dog called Lassie.”