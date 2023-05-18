‘Severe overcrowding’ ongoing on commuter services from Mullingar

Commuters from Mul­l­ingar taking the morning train towards Dublin are experiencing “severe overcrowding” daily, according to Cllr Ken Glynn, who raised the issue once again last week.

Morning commuter trains stopping at Mullingar Train Station are just four-carriages long and are already full upon arrival where upwards of 100 local passengers are often attempting to get on board.

Action is needed, said Cllr Glynn, who noted he had initially raised the issue last November and has seen no change since.