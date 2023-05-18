Thursday, May 18, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

‘Severe overcrowding’ ongoing on commuter services from Mullingar

By Robert Kindregan

Commuters from Mul­l­ingar taking the morning train towards Dublin are experiencing “severe overcrowding” daily, according to Cllr Ken Glynn, who raised the issue once again last week.

Morning commuter trains stopping at Mullingar Train Station are just four-carriages long and are already full upon arrival where upwards of 100 local passengers are often attempting to get on board.

Action is needed, said Cllr Glynn, who noted he had initially raised the issue last November and has seen no change since.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Jamie Dornan delights with visit to Westmeath
Next article
Jason Keelan: The vagaries of Sam Maguire for Westmeath

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers