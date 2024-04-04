“Shared disappointment” in rejected Dublin Road residential proposal

Westmeath County Councillors and the council’s interim Chief Executive expressed their disappointment in the refused planning permission for over 200 houses at Dublin Road, Petitswood, Mullingar.

An Bord Pleanála, in an appeal, refused to grant planning permission for the development for 245 residential units in a site nearly 10 hectares large. Westmeath County Council had initially given planning permission. The proposed site would have included 70 four-bedroom houses with attic space, 132 three-bedroom houses, eight two-bedroom duplex units and one four-storey apartment block containing 35 residential units.