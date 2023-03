Mullingar Athletic U19: 6

Skerries Town U19: 1

Mullingar Athletic’s Under 19 team marched into the Leinster FA Under 19 Cup semi final after a resounding 6-1 victory over Skerries Town in Gainstown last Saturday afternoon.

Athletic led 2-0 at the break and then produced a stirring second half performance to book their place in the last four of Leinster.