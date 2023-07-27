Some One’s Sons planning mega Fleadh Festival visit

Some One’s Sons went down a storm during the Fleadh in Mullingar last and are planning even bigger and better times for August’s version.

The young four-piece have quickly grown in popularity, due to their energetic performances of trad classics. The band are noted for their rich harmonies, charismatic and lively sets, while handling ballads with a delicate and passionate touch. The Sons say they owe a lot of that popularity to the Fleadh.

“In the last year we performed to a packed out tent at Electric Picnic, headlined a sold out gig at Whelan’s, played in Germany and supported The Fureys,” said Daniel Allen, one of the group’s lead singers.

“A lot of that came out of that one mad week in Mullingar last sumer.”

That week included a performance of Óró sé do Bheatha ‘Bhaile on TG4 Live, which today has more than 36,000 views online. Now, for Mullingar’s second consecutive Fleadh, the Sons will be playing on the National Gig Rig, on 11 August.

“The Fleadh means everything to us. The original inspiration for the band was because the 2020 festival was meant to be in Mullingar. We just wanted to stroll around town playing for pints. We had no plans past that.”

When the Fleadh was cancelled due to Covid, Daniel and his close friend, singer Greggy Dunne, started sending each other recorded videos. The videos were then stitched together and up- loaded online in 2021, and Some One’s Sons were born.

“To go from uploading a few videos online to playing the Gig Rig still hasn’t set in. Some of the best musicians in the country play it every year, so its really an honour. We definitely feel like we’re representing Mullingar on the national stage,” Daniel said.

After this year’s Fleadh, the Sons will be heading to Dublin to headline a gig in The Backroom of the iconic Cobblestone Pub. “The Cobblestone has been at the heart and soul of the Irish trad and folk music revival,” Daniel said, “it’s been home to Christy Moore, and helped kick start the careers of some of the biggest folk artists in the country like Lankum, Ye Vagabonds and Lisa O’Neill. You can’t tell the story of 2010s Irish folk without them.”

You can catch Some One’s Sons at the Fleadh at the following Mullingar venues:

• 5 August: The Stables.

• 6 August: Greville ArmsHotel (Fleadh Village).

• 8 August: Greville Arms Hotel (Fleadh Village).

• 9 August: Guinness Centre.

• 11 August: The Gig Rig, Blackhall Place.

• 11 August: Clarke’s Bar.

• 12 August: Clarke’s Bar.