Space, Style and Stunning Family Home for Sale

‘Birrfield’, Mulphedder, Clonard, Co. Meath

Five bedroom, two bathroom detached family home and gardens

Asking Price €375,000

John Coyne Estates in Kinnegad are delighted to bring this spacious, well maintained five bedroom bungalow to the market, set on approximately 0.75 acres. The stunning property is ideal for someone seeking a country lifestyle whilst still beings within an easy commute of the city.

Ideally located near the town of Clonard, this family home is just 45 minutes from Dublin and a short drive to Kinnegad, Enfield and Mullingar town. Clonard, a place made famous by the monastic school of St Finian in the 6th century, provides all necessary amenities to include: two pubs, the Monastery Inn bar/restaurant and Paddy’s, a service station with local shop for everyday needs and St Finan’s National School. The village also boasts many sporting facilities, including local GAA club and a selection of golf courses located nearby in Trim, Rathcore, Edenderry, Mullingar and Delvin areas.

‘Birrfield’ is located on the R148, only 12 km from Enfield and 7km from Kinnegad. Enfield train station has frequent access to Connolly Station and by car and Dublin city centre is approx. 54km via the M4.

The property boasts a practical detached garage and mature landscaped gardens amongst its many features.

On entering the property, the hallway leads to a bright sitting room, and then further on is the entrance to a separate living room; both rooms have solid fuel fireplaces. A long corridor leads to all five double bedrooms, a utility/shower room, family bathroom and walk in hot-press.

To the rear of the house the living room leads to a large triple aspect kitchen/diner, with parquet flooring and stove.

Garden

The garden has matured over several decades and the high trees and tumbling greenery are the crowning glory of this fine family home. A long tarmacadam drive leads to the house, which is then surrounded by an expansive amount of cobble lock driveway to the front and rear.

Special features

Features worth noting for this property are the dual heating system (oil and solid fuel), the double glazed pvc windows throughout, the detached garage – that is 28′ x 17′ in size, the tarmacadam driveway, the amazing front and back landscaped gardens, two reception rooms and of course the location – with the property only being 45 minutes from Dublin and a few minutes drive to Clonard village, Kinnegad, Enfield and a short drive to Mullingar and Maynooth with an array of sporting facilities including local GAA club being located in the village of Clonard.

Contact John Coyne on 044 936 2500 today to book your viewing slot. For more info, click here.