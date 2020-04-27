Spacious Bungalow only Two Minute Walk from Town Centre

At €170,000, 43 Green Road, Mullingar, in the right hands, offers huge potential to anyone interested in putting their own stamp on a town centre home.

At first glance the property looks in need of renovation but on further inspection, the location, neighbourhood, garden and size of this property offers the potential buyer a perfect family home which will appreciate in value with some good TLC.

An ideal fixer-upper or first time buyer opportunity, the three bed semi-detached bungalow comes with double glazed uPVC windows, entrance hall, kitchen/dining area with fitted units, Rayburn Oil Cooker, Dishwasher, Electric Cooker & Hot Press, rear Hall, Bathroom with W.C., Wash Hand Basin, Bath, and Electric Shower as well as a modern conservatory – further extending the living space already on offer while flooding the area with natural. Original features include fireplaces and doors which with the right care can be easily restored.

The large rear garden offers privacy in abundance while the neighbourhood itself is well established and within walking distance of schools, shopping centres, main train station, Cathedral of Christ the King and numerous social outlets. You can enjoy the walks of the Grand Canal which is less than five minutes away and the Old Rail Trail Cycleway is almost on your doorstep also.

Located in a mature, residential area, with some imagination, this property could be an ideal family home given the right care and attention. View the full listing or contact King Auctioneers on 044 934 2707 or 086 2235 919.