Final preparations underway for local St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations

Final preparations are underway for the many St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations taking place throughout Westmeath this weekend.

Mullingar

Mullingar’s St. Patrick’s weekend Festival takes place on Saturday, 16 March and Sunday, 17 March, promising to be a weekend of vibrant celebrations, showcasing Mullingar’s musical legacy.

16 March

Kicking off the festivities, will be the St. Patrick’s Eve event at Mullingar Harbour on Saturday, 16 March. Billed as “as enchanting evening by the waters” attendees can enjoy live music, performance and refreshments, setting the stage for a memorable night.

17 March

Families are invited to Church Avenue and Castle Street in Mullingar on St Patrick’s Day from 1pm for children’s entertainment, including a puppet show live from the viewing stand, music, and more. At 3pm the town is set to come alive with the St.Patrick’s Day Parade, which promises to be a colourful procession weaving through the heart of Mullingar, showcasing community spirit and creativity.

Road Closures

Road Closures will be in place on 17 March from 12pm to 6pm.

North Westmeath

The stage is set for this year’s North Westmeath St Patrick’s Day Parade which will take place around Castlepollard Square on Sunday, 17 March commencing at 5pm this year.

The theme for the parade is ‘Westmeath Through the Ages’ and entry is free with registration taking place on the day from 4.15pm on Green Street, Castlepollard.

The Parade committee are delighted to announce that this year’s Grand Marshall for the Parade will be John Gorman. John is a gentle and humble man who spent many years fighting for his friends and colleagues who formed part of the ‘A’ Company, 35th Irish Infantry Battalion.

The Committee are also delighted that once again The Mullingar Town Band will be leading the parade and providing their excellent music for all those in attendance.

This year the committee are encouraging as many schools, clubs, groups and businesses from across all parts of north Westmeath to take part. There will be entertainment on the streets from 4.15pm with the local Clan Lir Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Èireann performing live and warming up the crowd prior to the parade beginning.

Delvin

Delvin is preparing to host the return of its popular annual St Patrick’s Day parade on Bank Holiday Monday – 18 March.

And although it will be day after the nation and the worldwide Irish diaspora celebrates the feast of Ireland’s patron saint, a huge crowd is expected to converge on Delvin next Monday afternoon.

The entire village will be sealed off all afternoon for four hours with traffic diversions in place from 2.00pm until 6.00pm.

Although the identity of the grand marshall remains a mystery until the morning of the parade, fifty floats set to participate in the procession assembling from outside the cattle-mart up to the starting-point at Brinsley’s.

Among the bands taking part will be the ever present award-winning Kentstown & Seneschalstown Accordion Band but there will also be plenty of entertainment and music among some of the floats.

The car park at Brinsleys opposite the church will also be a hub for some stall-holders and hospitality points for the parade’s contributors and participants.