Thursday, June 29, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome

By Topic.ie
Mullingar Special Olympian Daryl Gahan at home with his gold medal on Monday

Mullingar Special Olympian Daryl Gahan was given a hero’s welcome at his home on Monday afternoon, following his victory at this year’s Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Westmeath 11th most expensive place to buy as pre-owned houses go up 7.7%
Next article
Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers