Special unit highlighting violence against women opens in Mullingar

Mullingar and District Soroptimists have officially marked the UN International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women and 16 Days of activism against gender violence with the opening of a special unit in Harbour Place Shopping Centre.

The unit was gifted by the shopping centre for the charitable venture linking up with the UN ‘Orange the World’ campaign, which includes a display of striking orange high-heeled shoes with the message to women that ‘you are not alone.’

Last Friday afternoon a small crowd gathered, including Westmeath County Council Mayor John Shaw, to officially open the unit at 2pm, in conjunction with Mullingar and district branch join with other Soroptimists across Ireland by taking action and calling for the elimination of all violence against woman across the globe with this unit which will remain open until 10 December.

Speaking to Topic, President of Mullingar Soroptimists Niamh Ledwith said, “This particular display is part of the UN global initiative and 16 days of activism against violence against women. These dates were set by the UN, and then all the Soroptimists across Ireland and across the world are all doing different things for these 16 days. 25 November marks the UN International Day of elimination of violence against women.