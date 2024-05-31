Friday, May 31, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Sr Anna McAuliffe – A presence of calm and kindness

By Topic.ie
LEFT: Sr Anna McAuliffe. RIGHT: Sr Anna after her profession in Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, with parents Nell and Paddy.

By Lorraine Murphy
Sr Anna McAuliffe, chaplain to Loreto College, has lived and worked in Mullingar since 2010. As another school year draws to a close, she spoke to Topic about her life to date, her time in the town and her hopes for the future.

“Fourteen years ago, I was assigned to Loreto College, Mullingar as school chaplain and have been very privileged to have been involved there since,” she said. “How time has flown to bring us to this time of year again, when we look at another group of young people leaving our schools, to move to another stage of their lives.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Cumann na mBunscol: Tubberclare NS hold on for narrow win in exciting Division 3 final
Next article
Local family urges community to come together to raise funds for cancer supports

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers