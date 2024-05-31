Sr Anna McAuliffe – A presence of calm and kindness

By Lorraine Murphy

Sr Anna McAuliffe, chaplain to Loreto College, has lived and worked in Mullingar since 2010. As another school year draws to a close, she spoke to Topic about her life to date, her time in the town and her hopes for the future.

“Fourteen years ago, I was assigned to Loreto College, Mullingar as school chaplain and have been very privileged to have been involved there since,” she said. “How time has flown to bring us to this time of year again, when we look at another group of young people leaving our schools, to move to another stage of their lives.”