St Loman’s put their title on the line against old foes

Next Sunday the attention turns very definitely to football as St Loman’s Mullingar and Garrycastle lock horns for an eagerly-awaited Senior Football Championship final and opinion is divided as to where the Flanagan Cup will reside for the winter.

The Mullingar men go in as defending champions, but their form in the quarter-final against Caulry and then against Coralstown-Kinnegad in the pen-ultimate round suggests there are flaws. In contrast, Garrycastle were ruthless in their quarter-final victory over Mullingar Shamrocks and then very efficient in seeing off The Downs two weeks’ ago.

If it’s true that past hurt drives you on, St Loman’s Mullingar will surely have more in hand. They lost an eight-point lead in the 2019 decider against the same opposition and were on the wrong end of a 2-13 to 3-6 scoreline at the finish. Garrycastle are something of a nemesis for St Loman’s having also overpowered the Mullingar men in the 2009 final, 3-8 to 0-6.